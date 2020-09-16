Some of the food collected during the 2019 Rotary Community food bank drive (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The five-day Grande Prairie Rotary Virtual Community Food Drive has come and gone, with a total collection far short of its goal of $250,000. As of September 15th, a total of $37,000 was raised.

While organizers say a big swing in momentum got them to that number, they still need the public’s help to ensure food is available to everyone in the community who needs it.

Usually, volunteers from across Grande Prairie would be pounding the pavement and going door-to door-for the annual event, but in the midst of a pandemic, organizers decided to take the digital plunge.

For anyone interested in giving a helping hand, donations can still be made on the Rotary Community Food Bank Drive website until the end of September.