Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin is praising the Canadian government for helping eliminate the U.S. sanctioned aluminum tariffs, but says tariffs remain a thorn in the side of the Peace Country. The United States government called off the 10 per cent tariff on all imported aluminum from Canada Tuesday, hours before the federal government planned to place retaliatory tariffs on American products.

Warkentin says it is a significant blow to consumers on both sides of the border any time there is a trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.

“The biggest penalty for us in the Peace Country with these tariffs have been the additional costs when it comes to importing equipment, anything that really is manufactured with aluminum,” Warkentin explains.

However, as one tariff has fallen, Warkentin says the push will continue for the Liberal Government to address long-standing softwood lumber disputes with the Americans.

“Lumber prices are high right now, and so, we as producers of lumber are doing alright, but the elimination of those will be important for the stability of the industry.”

The softwood lumber tariffs, put in place in 2017, slap on an average tax of 21 per cent on all imported timber from Canada to the U.S.