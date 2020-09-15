A Prince George man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a truck from Grande Prairie and breaking into a Prince George business.

The RCMP says it interrupted a break and enter in progress in Prince George on August 11th. The suspect is reportedly known to police, and it’s alleged he ran off but was found hiding nearby.

The ensuing investigation led officers to believe that the man had been in possession of a semi-tractor that had been stolen from Grande Prairie a few days prior.

Police found the semi nearby. 31-year-old Clinton Jay Baraniuk of Prince George is facing charges of break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, among others.