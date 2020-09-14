Grande Prairie Regional College students could get hands-on experience working with a geothermal development company. It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Terrapin Geothermics to create opportunities for students looking to enter into the new energy industry.

As part of the agreement, GPRC students who are researching new energy sources will be given training via Terrapin. The company is already working with the Municipal District of Greenview and PCL Construction to look at the potential for Alberta’s first large-scale geothermal power facility in the region. The project received a $25.45-million investment from Natural Resources Canada’s Emerging Renewables Power Program in August 2019.

GPRC President Dr. Robert Murray says the partnership will help far beyond the walls of the college and could represent a big opportunity for all of the northwestern Alberta.

“It brings students together with meaningful experiential learning opportunities, equips highly trained graduates with the skills they need to compete in a rapidly changing labour market, enhances research and innovation capacity in clean energy, and strengthens economic growth in the region.”

Terrapin VP of Operations Marc Colombina says colleges like GPRC help provide local, knowledgable researchers who will allow them to grow not only as a company but as an industry.