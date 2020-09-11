One case of COVID-19 was recorded to have fully recovered in the City of Grande Prairie based on numbers released on Sept. 11, 2020. (Supplied AHS)

The City of Grande Prairie has seen one more recovery from COIVD-19, according to the latest numbers released by Alberta Health Services. The city now sits at 12 active cases, 79 recoveries and two fatalities as of September 10th.

An outbreak scenario was declared at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital after two cases were identified at the facility. Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says one unit at the hospital was affected and contact tracing is underway. She adds there was no additional risk to other staff and patients.

The County of Grande Prairie saw two new cases of COVID-19 recorded, and one recovery. The new numbers in the municipality peg it at four active cases and 44 recoveries.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, there are two new active cases in the Municipal District of Peace, making eight active cases. The district has also thus far seen 13 recoveries. One new active case was recorded in the Municipal District of Spirit River, also making eight currently active cases. The MD of Spirit River has confirmed three complete recoveries from COVID-19.

In the AHS North zone, there are currently 213 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, 933 recorded recoveries, and 33 fatalities. Eight people remain in hospital, though none are in intensive care.

Across Alberta, 111 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on September 10th, out of nearly 12,000 completed tests. Roughly 89.5 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the province are confirmed to have fully recovered. A total of 41 people in Alberta remain in hospital due to COVID-19 related illnesses, six of whom remain in intensive care.