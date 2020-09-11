An outbreak scenario has been identified at the QEII Hospital in Grande Prairie. According to Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, one unit has been identified as being affected by two cases of COVID-19 and contact tracing is underway.

Hinshaw says she is unaware of whether the cases affected staff or patients, as the threshold for identifying outbreaks in acute care or continuing care settings with just two cases is very low.

“There’s no ongoing risk,” she says. “There is one affected unit, that unit is on enhanced precautions… there is no risk to staff or patients and anyone thought to be exposed is being directly and individually contacted.”

Three other outbreak scenarios are currently active in Grande Prairie, including Heritage Lodge, Signature Support Services, and the Rehoboth Christian Ministries Northridge Group Home.

A new outbreak has also been confirmed in Manning, unrelated to the It Is Time event earlier this summer. It is reportedly linked to a private family gathering.