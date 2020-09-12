The roving construction on Grande Prairie roads will soon be settling in Crystal Ridge. The city’s Road Rehabilitation Program kicks off on Crystal Ridge Road between 123 Avenue and 116 Avenue, including the 121 Avenue cul-de-sac on Monday.

The work consists of full road reconstruction and will see the addition of a new sidewalk on the east side of the street.

Both drivers and pedestrians can expect some delays and closures as the work is taking place. Traffic flow will be reduced as crews work in the area, with alternate lanes likely at times. Officials say, weather permitting, the construction should be wrapped up by the end of October.