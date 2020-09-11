Grande Prairie RCMP has arrested two men and seized drugs following a drug trafficking investigation. The Municipal Drug Unit says it conducted a search on August 14th in an apartment complex within the city of Grande Prairie, as a result of a three-week investigation into street-level trafficking.

Officers reportedly seized more than five ounces of cocaine, $1,085 in Canadian currency, three cell phones, packaging materials and weigh scales. 26-year-old Quaddien Davis of Toronto and 62-year-old Wayne Jones of Grande Prairie have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Davis and Jones are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on October 14, 2020. Anyone with information about this incident or any illegal activity is encouraged to contact their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.