Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the person or persons responsible for multiple incidents of grafitti in the city. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect or suspects who allegedly tagged multiple locations in the city.

In August, RCMP was notified that City of Grande Prairie buildings had sustained significant damage due to graffiti. Mounties say further investigation revealed that identical graffiti had occurred in 2019, and has occurred on other buildings throughout the city. The graffiti, police say, is significant in size and costly to remove.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or, anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).