One new recovery was recorded in the City of Grande Prairie as of the end of day Sept 9. (Supplied, AHS)

The City of Grande Prairie is one case of COVID-19 fewer today, according to the latest numbers released by Alberta Health Services. They say the city has 13 active cases remaining, with 78 people having fully recovered and two COVID-related fatalities.

No changes were recorded in the County of Grande Prairie. It remains with three active cases and 43 recoveries.

Across the Peace Country, AHS is reporting one new active case in the Municipal District of Spirit River and the County of Northern Lights. The new running totals, respectively, are seven active cases with three recoveries; and 10 active cases with 19 recoveries.

There are now 215 confirmed active cases within the AHS North Zone and a total of 906 recoveries. Eight people in the region remain hospitalized, none of whom are in ICU.

AHS recorded 113 new active cases in Alberta on September 9th, of 9,711 tests completed. The updated numbers report 1,494 active cases remaining in the province, with 43 people in hospitals. Of those, seven of whom are in ICU.

A total of 1,072,681 tests have been completed to date.

Albertans can now receive their COVID-19 test results via SMS text message, or via an automatic phone call. AHS says individuals who book a COVID-19 test through their website or drop in for testing at an AHS assessment centre can now choose to get their results through the new method. Alternatively, they can request a call from an AHS team member.

As part of the standard contact tracing process, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will also be contacted by phone by a member of the AHS Public Health team, for further follow-up and support.

AHS expects delivering results via text message or phone call will shorten wait times to get their results by as much as one day.