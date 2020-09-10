How $14 million in provincial funding for palliative care will be spent will be under the guidance of Peace River MLA Dan Williams. He has been put in charge of consulting with stakeholders and Albertans.

“I’m so pleased to be part of this important work,” Williams says. “As we continue to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is an important time to discuss end-of-life matters with our families and friends so that we can face the future with strength and dignity.”

The funds will be doled out over the next three years. The province has allocated a total of $20 million to improve access to palliative care.

“People nearing the end of life need access to quality services and compassionate supports so they can help themselves and their families to die in the best case with dignity all the way to the end of life,” Williams explains.

So far, $5 million has been committed to the Covenant Health Palliative Institute to increase access to palliative and end-of-life services and promote advance care planning. Another $1 million will go to the Alberta Hospice Palliative Care Association to create in-person and online support groups, start up a grief support line, and expand workshops on palliative care.

The government has also chosen to eliminate copayments for end-of-life drugs.