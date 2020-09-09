Three new active cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. According to data released by Alberta Health Services, the new case total for the city is 14 active cases, 77 recovered, and two deaths as of September 8th.

AHS is also reporting one new active case in the Municipal District of Spirit River for a new total of six active and three recovered cases of the virus. Clear Hills County has seen two new cases and four recoveries in the last 24 hours, for a new total of 20 active and 57 recoveries.

There has been no change in the County of Grande Prairie, which remains stagnant at three active, and 43 recovered cases of the virus.

Across the province, 98 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from just over 10,500 tests, along with an additional death. There are now 1,585 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients remains over 91 per cent.