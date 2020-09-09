Ken Earnshaw matched the last six digits of the EXTRA on his LOTTO MAX ticket for the April 14 draw and won $100,000 (Supplied, Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

A Wembley man has finally cashed in his LOTTO MAX ticket worth $100,000. The Western Canada Lottery Corporation Ken Earnshaw matched the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number on the April 14th draw, on a ticket bought at Corner Grocery in Wembley.

Earnshaw wanted to wait to claim his prize in person, but all lottery prize offices were closed as a preventative COVID-19 measure and winnings were only being processed by mail. They reopened in June.

Despite the extra time to consider what he’s like to do with his winnings, Earnshaw says he’s still not committed.

“Nothing special planned for it yet, so it’ll go in the bank for now,” he says.