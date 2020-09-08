More road work will start on 108 Street Wednesday. Wapiti Gravel Suppliers will be working on all four lanes between 92 Avenue and 84 Avenue.

They will also be putting in new storm culverts near the intersections of 108 Street and 89 Avenue and 108 Street and 84 Avenue. That should take 10 days starting September 12th.

In the meantime, the road will be closed to northbound traffic, as southbound traffic will be redirected into those lanes. Northbound drivers will have to turn either west or east at 84 Avenue.

“Commuters are advised to prepare for major delays, and to avoid the area and use alternate routes whenever possible. Drivers are reminded to watch for workers in all construction zones and to pay attention to all posted signage.”

Construction is expected to be done by mid-October.

Work is already underway further north on 108 Street on the bridges over the Bear Creek. Traffic can be reduced to a single lane in both directions until mid-September.