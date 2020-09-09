Dave Barr Community Centre receives AgriSpirit Fund grant
Dave Barr Community Centre in Grande Prairie (Emma Mason MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Both the Dave Barr Community Centre and Beaverlodge Firefighters Association have been named recipients of grant money through Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund.
$25,000 will be heading to the Dave Barr Community Centre to help retrofit the rink’s existing ice-making equipment with an energy-efficient water conditioning system, while the Beaverlodge Firefighters Association will receive $20,000 to help with the purchase of new vehicle extrication tools.
“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund supports rural communities at the heart of Canadian agriculture,” says FCC Executive Vice-President Sophie Perreault. “We are honoured to support the projects that help keep these communities as vibrant hubs for rural Canadians.”
The combined $45,000 for the Grande Prairie regional projects is part of an overall $1.5 million in funding made available to not-for-profits, registered charities, and municipalities across Canada. Since 2004, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,356 projects, an investment of $16.5 million.