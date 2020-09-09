Both the Dave Barr Community Centre and Beaverlodge Firefighters Association have been named recipients of grant money through Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund.

$25,000 will be heading to the Dave Barr Community Centre to help retrofit the rink’s existing ice-making equipment with an energy-efficient water conditioning system, while the Beaverlodge Firefighters Association will receive $20,000 to help with the purchase of new vehicle extrication tools.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund supports rural communities at the heart of Canadian agriculture,” says FCC Executive Vice-President Sophie Perreault. “We are honoured to support the projects that help keep these communities as vibrant hubs for rural Canadians.”

The combined $45,000 for the Grande Prairie regional projects is part of an overall $1.5 million in funding made available to not-for-profits, registered charities, and municipalities across Canada. Since 2004, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,356 projects, an investment of $16.5 million.