An older model GMC pickup went off the road and hit a culvert before ending up in a creek sometime Sunday night or Monday morning. Its driver was later found dead on the road 2.5 kilometres away (RCMP)

Anyone who may have information about the death of a man and a dog in Reno east of Nampa is being asked to come forward to RCMP. Mounties say they are investigating two crashes in the area of Township Road 812 a couple of kilometres apart overnight Sunday.

A driver called 9-1-1 a little after 9 a.m. on Monday, reporting that a 28-year-old man and a dog were found dead along the road. Police say it looked like the pedestrian and the dog had both been hit by a moving vehicle.

“Indications on scene are that both were struck by some sort of a moving vehicle, and the RCMP are seeking information about the vehicle,” says Corporal Laurel Scott.

Earlier that night, between 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, it’s believed the deceased and another man were driving west on Township Road 812, when their pickup went off the road between Range Road 200 and Range Road 201. It reportedly hit a culvert and ended up in a creek, leaving the passenger with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was found with the large black labrador 2.5 kilometres away along the road, where it appears they had walked away from the scene of the first crash. It’s noted he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black ball cap, and the dog had a pink collar.

“It is believed that the male was on the roadway with his dog prior to both being struck,” Scott adds.

The RCMP says it is looking to speak with anyone who has any information about the collision that left the man and dog dead, as well as any information about the initial crash with the culvert. The pickup was an older model beige GMC three-door 4×4. Tips can be directed to the Peace Regional RCMP detachment Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.