The Rotary Club of Grande Prairie’s annual food drive will be primarily digital in 2020. Usually, volunteers from across Grande Prairie would be pounding the pavement and going door to door for the annual event, but in the midst of a pandemic, organizers decided to take the digital plunge.

Volunteers with the 2019 Rotary Community Food Bank Drive collected 47 tonnes of food for the Salvation Army, and despite not knowing exactly what a non-door-to-door drive will look like, Co-Chair Lori Pollock is forever hopeful. She says Grande Prairie residents never cease to amaze her with their generosity.

“It’s an incredible experience and I’m humbled and inspired by it because it doesn’t seem to matter who the people are or what their situation is, there is such a strong sense of community and they’re willing to help in whatever fashion they can,” she says. “We are really lucky and really fortunate to be members of this community.”

Pollock says the GPFoodDrive.ca wedbsite will allow for a couple of different options for those looking to donate. She adds cards have also been mailed out for those who wish to donate offline. The options include buying specific food items or a general donation button.

“We’ve set up some online shopping for fun, and of course if you don’t want to go through picking out some individual items you can just select the donate now button… every little bit helps so anything people can do we greatly appreciate.”

She adds that despite a couple of years hovering around the 50 tonnes of food donated mark, they don’t have a hard and fast goal set. The 2020 Rotary Food Drive is slated to run from September 10th to 15th.