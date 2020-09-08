Less than a year after being named the Caucus-OLO Coordinator, Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin is on the outside looking in on the new Conservative Party of Canada shadow cabinet. New leader Erin O’Toole has named his shadow cabinet, and Warkentin’s name isn’t on the list.

When he was appointed Caucus-OLO Coordinator in November 2019, the Peace Country representative was one just two Alberta MPs named at the time to the shadow cabinet. However, this time around O’Toole has selected 11 members of parliament from the province, including Calgary—Nosehill MP Michelle Rempel.

“Today, I am proud to present the Conservative government in waiting that will defeat Justin Trudeau’s corrupt Liberal government in the next election,” O’Toole said in a press release. “In the coming weeks, we will be presenting a plan to put hardworking Canadians first, lead our nation out of this crisis and rebuild our great country.”

Former CPC Leader MP Andrew Scheer has also found himself a seat in the shadow cabinet, as he was named shadow critic for Infrastructure and Communities. Warkentin also previously held the critic for Agriculture and Agri-Food position under interim leader Rona Ambrose in 2015.