COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, the city saw two cases of the virus recover on Friday. The new total in Grande Prairie shows 16 active and 70 recovered cases of COVID-19.

No change in the County of Grande Prairie, with two active, and 41 recoveries still being reported.

Clear Hill County has three new cases of COVID-19, for a new total of 23 active cases and 34 recoveries. The MD of Peace, MD of Fairview, and MD of Spirit River have all also seen new cases added as of September 3rd. The new active case totals for those regions are now two, nine, and six respectively.

Provincially, 164 cases were reported over the last 24-hours from just over 10-thousand tests. The province has also completed one million total tests since the pandemic began.