Grande Prairie RCMP is hoping the owner of a sizeable coin collection recovered during a 2017 Wembley seizure can come forward to collect the ill-gotten booty.

Police say the collect was found on March 16, 2017, RCMP members executed a search warrant at a residence in Wembley. In the previous three years, they have been unable to identify the owner.

Anyone with information in relation to this collection, or can identify the owner, is being asked to call police 780-830-5700.