Grande Prairie residents can expect traffic delays on 99 Avenue between 105 Street and 96 Street after the Labour Day long weekend. Construction will include removing a layer of existing asphalt and concrete curbs, or sidewalks, where necessary.

City of Grande Prairie Capital Construction Supervisor, Mark Hoseasson, says despite being this late into construction season, there is still a surplus of projects on the agenda before the snow begins to fall.

“We still have quite a few jobs this year to get started yet. Will they all get done this year? we’ll have to see if the weather cooperates,” he says. “There’s really too many to list.”

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be maintained along 99 Avenue during construction and the project is anticipated to be complete by mid-October.

Also starting on Tuesday, various traffic signals in Grande Prairie will be undergoing inspections. This will be to determine the condition of traffic signal infrastructure, as well as which signals require repairs or replacements.

Hoseasson says similar inspections happen on an annual basis in different parts of the city.

“Every signal is on a seven-year cycle. We hire a consultant who looks for certain defects in the signals and makes sure that everything is operational,” he says.

“That helps us plan our replacement and repair programs and helps us plan for capital work.”

The inspections will result in periodic, short term lane closures, and ongoing traffic is encouraged to watch for workers in all construction zones and to follow all posted signage or sign persons.