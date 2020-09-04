The unemployment rate in Western Alberta has dropped more than two percent in August.

According to Statistics Canada data released by the province on Friday, the economic region that houses the Grande Prairie area has an unemployment rate of 12.1 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent in July. However, the year over year stats still paints a stark picture, as the overall unemployment rate for the region sat at 5.4 per cent in August 2019.

The provincial unemployment rate meanwhile dropped to 11.8 per cent from 12.8 per cent. The national unemployment rate continues to head in the right direction as well, with a 10.2 per cent rate reported in August, down from 10.9 per cent in July.