The Municipal District of Spirit River went from being COVID-19 free to confirming five new active cases of the virus overnight. Previously, three cases had been confirmed to have fully recovered and no fatalities have occurred in the municipality thus far.

AHS says one new active case has been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie within the last 24 hours, alongside two recoveries. The new totals within the city are 18 active cases, 68 recoveries and two fatalities. The County of Grande Prairie is down to just two active cases in the municipality, following four recoveries as of September 2nd. A total of 41 people have been confirmed to have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus within the County.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, AHS says 1 new active case has been confirmed in Clear Hills County, alongside two recoveries. The updated totals in the municipality are 23 active cases, 34 recoveries and one fatality. AHS confirmed one recovery in the County of Northern Lights, leaving two active cases remaining. A total of 17 people in the municipality are being considered to have fully recovered.

In the AHS North Zone, 20 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. A total of 174 active cases remain, eight of whom are in hospitals. None in the region are currently requiring intensive care.

Across Alberta, 130 new cases were confirmed on September 2nd from a total 9,547 completed tests. There are currently 1,415 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the province. AHS says 12,653 cases are being considered to have fully recovered. No additional deaths from COVID-19 related causes have been recorded in the last 24 hours.