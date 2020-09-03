Alberta Health Services is launching a new parking app at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital. The intent is to make paying for parking easier for visitors, patients, and the public.

The parking app allows visitors and patients to pay for parking on their mobile device, receive alerts when their parking time is about to expire, as well as extend or stop their parking without needing to return to a static meter. Public parking rates using the app are the same as what is posted on AHS parking meters.

Coin and cash are still being accepted at physical meters and parking offices.

AHS says the app was developed in response to patrons who submitted comments requesting a more convenient way to pay for parking, especially during the winter or when they are unsure how long their visit may last.

The use of the app is being encouraged as a contactless option when paying for parking. As part of routine Infection Prevention and Control measures, AHS Parking Services has already enhanced its cleaning efforts and will continue to regularly clean and sanitize all parking payment machines.

AHS adds no healthcare funding or tax dollars are used in the construction or maintenance of most AHS parkades. Parking fees are required for the continued allowance of safe and accessible parking while ensuring healthcare dollars are focussed on patient care.

The AHS Parking app is available for free on the App Store and through Google Play.