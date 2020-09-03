The Philip J Currie Dinosaur museum is among three in the Grande Prairie Area celebrating International Museum Day, September 5th. (Sean Trostem)

The Grande Prairie Museum, Heritage Discovery Centre and Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum are collaborating to celebrate International Museum Day on September 5th. Each facility will be hosting free activities from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Activities include fossil labs and challenges at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, an Indigenous craft at the Grande Prairie Museum and a community sports mural painting at the Heritage Discovery Centre. Each facility is also setting up a scavenger hunt through the interactive app, GooseChase, in partnership with Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association.

Participants who complete any of the scavenger hunts will be eligible to win a prize and a grand prize will be drawn for participants who complete all three scavenger hunts from each facility.

In order to help maintain crowd control and physical distancing efforts, residents are being asked to register for specific one-hour time slots at each facility. Interested parties are able to do so through the City of Grande Prairie website.

Free shuttle services will be available every 20 minutes between the Heritage Discovery Centre and Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum starting at ­­­12 p.m. The last bus will leave Wembley for the Heritage Discovery Centre at 5:00 p.m. A bus will be available between Heritage Discovery Centre and Grande Prairie Museum for attendees with accessibility needs. Residents are asked to register for shuttle service to and from each facility.

Activity sheets and shuttle schedules for the event will be available at participating locations and Grande Prairie Regional Tourism in Centre 2000.