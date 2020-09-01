Revolution Place is set to begin minor renovations next month, for which $544,000 was previously approved by City Council. City of Grande Prairie Events and Entertainment Manager, Katherine Ridgeway, says a number of old budget items were amalgamated and set to be put towards some of the necessary capital improvements to the facility.

“Since that was approved, they’ve (council) also been talking about this renovation,” she says. “Coming up during budget deliberations in November, they’re going to decide whether to move forward with the full-scale renovation or not.”

Ridgeway adds Revolution Place had to adjust its plan to update smaller systems to include more COVID-19 related measures instead of preemptive renovations that might impede a larger-scale update should that be approved by Council. The smaller updates are scheduled to begin this October.

The capital projects for the facility currently include repainting the lobby spaces, setting up a new point of sale system for concessions, enabling customers to order from their seats and get in-seat delivery, as well as new walk-through security scanners that will also be able to take patrons temperatures as they pass through.

Ridgeway says the team is optimistic for the funding to renovate, as Revolution Place stands to be poised to generate more than double its current capital contributions to the city post-renovation. If it is approved, The larger expansion would see the arena capacity increased to 5,000 seats, 20 viewing suites, separate lobbies for the arena and event centre and expanded kitchen amenities. It would also see the addition of a loading dock, increased square footage for events, and reconfigured changerooms to include a fitness centre, as well as designated change rooms for events and games.

“It would honestly be a game-changer for us. It would allow us to put offers on much larger shows and also allow us to compete with Dawson Creek.”

To gauge public interest in the idea of a large-scale renovation, a survey will be released September 8th.