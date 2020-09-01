Three new cases were confirmed alongside three recoveries in the city of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. (Supplied, AHS)

Three new active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by AHS in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside three recoveries. The new running numbers for the city are 20 active cases, 60 recovered and two fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie has dropped to seven active cases, as four that had been previously recorded were confirmed by AHS to have completely recovered. The County now counts 36 complete recoveries within the region.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, four new active cases of COIVD-19 were confirmed in the Municipal District of Fairview. The municipality now has eight active cases and has confirmed two recoveries. Two new cases and one recovery have been identified in Clear Hills County, bringing the count to 26 active cases and 28 recoveries. The County of Northern Lights now has four active cases and 15 confirmed to have recovered, following 1 new confirmed case and 3 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Across the province, 164 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 9,334 tests completed on August 31st. A total of 1,398 active cases remain in Alberta and 12,427 cases are being considered to have fully recovered.

Two fatalities were recorded in the AHS North Zone, and two in the Edmonton Zone in the last 24 hours.