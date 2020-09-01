Grande Prairie RCMP is looking to the public in helping them track down two missing people.

Police say 18-year-old Madison Brosseau, and 22-year-old Joshua Day were last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 30th, and are believed to be together. Madison is described as standing 5’5″, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair. Joshua Day is approximately 5’5″, 123 pounds with brown hair.

Authorities are concerned for the well-being of both Madison and Joshua. Anyone with information about their whereabouts are urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.