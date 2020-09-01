A Horse Lake First Nation woman is trying to create discussions and raise support for her cause to reduce or end the presence of drug dealers on the reserve. Mercedes Mwemera says Horse Lake First Nation began experiencing drug-related fatalities in 2015. She attributes the death of a former chief and his daughter to apparent accidental poisoning.

She adds in 2020 so far, three people one the reserve have died from accidental drug poisoning— including her sister— Justice Kent.

“What I wanted to do is try to bring awareness and try to get rid of the drug dealers, and I’ve known other First Nation’s [reserves] have been successful by creating bylaws and cleaning up their community,” says Mwerma.

The Drug Awareness Walk is scheduled to take place on September 3rd, starting and ending at the Horse Lake First Nation Band Office. Mwerma is encouraging anyone who wishes to join her to bring a sign or a poster bearing the face of a loved one(s) who experienced an overdose-related injury or death. Mwerma adds the walk will parade through the Horse Lake Community, stopping at the homes of suspected drug dealers to indicate their locations.

“I’m annoyed because right now aboriginal people at this point are killing each other by providing drugs on the reserve and it’s easy to access,” she says. “I’m just tired of losing people. It needs to be brought up rather than pushed underneath the rug [as] it has been.”

Mwerma has attributed a total of 10 fatalities on the reserve to apparent drug poisonings since 2015.