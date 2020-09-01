Despite the pandemic forcing them to pump the brakes their usual back to school crosswalk safety day, the Alberta Motor Association is reminding both students and drivers in Grande Prairie to keep safety top of mind during the first few weeks of classes. AMA School Safety Patrol Supervisor Carrie Herrick-Fitzgerald says the longer than usual break from school zones being in effect is reason enough to use extra caution and to be more mindful than ever around school crossings.

“Even though the pandemic is causing a lot of nuisances for us, we certainly want to have people returning to school during the pandemic also means that the focus they’re putting on safety for students in schools is also something we need to be a part of in making sure that culture of safety extends to the crosswalk,” she says. “We want to make sure everyone shows some consideration and caution, and it’s really important to be aware of the school speed zones as well, and to be sure they’re on the lookout for any users as they look to cross the road.”

Herrick-Fitzgerald suggests there are some very easy ways for drivers to keep children safe in school zones, including watching their speed as children are often out throughout the day at recess, lunch, and for some classes, obeying the crossing guard, and watching for anyone darting into the road. She adds that parents should also be speaking with their children to go over the best ways to keep themselves safe.

“It’s a shared responsibility, and we are all in this together…it’s really important for everyone to do their part to make sure they’re safe as can be.”

As of Tuesday, September 1st, school zones in Grande Prairie have a speed limits of 30 kilometres per hour from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.