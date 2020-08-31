There will be no team sports or practices at local public schools for the first month of school. Grande Prairie Public School Division, Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools, and Peace Wapiti Public School Division have jointly decided to postpone any sports activity until at least October.

The school divisions say the goal is to allow schools to focus on getting students adjusted to being back in class and keeping healthy.

“The decision also supports maintaining classroom cohorts, and reduces interaction with students from other classes,” they explain in a joint release. “Students will continue to experience physical activity as part of their classroom cohort, through both indoor and outdoor physical education classes and activities.”

Earlier this month, the Alberta Schools Athletic Association chose to postpone all of its fall provincial championships until the Alberta Government moves into Phase 3 of its relaunch strategy. The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference has also cancelled its fall season.

More direction is expected from the three local school divisions at the end of September.