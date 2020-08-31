The risk of a wildfire starting in the Grande Prairie area has increased. Alberta Wildfire says the danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now high.

“On windy days stay on alert for wildfires and reduce the risk of starting one. Grasses and other fine fuels can quickly ignite under windy condition.”

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 39 wildfires in the local forest area, burning more than 21 hectares of land. Residents are reminded not to burn in windy conditions and to keep off-highway vehicles free of debris.