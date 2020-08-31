COVID-19 test results at Homesteader Lodge, located in the Villiage of Hines Creek, came back on Saturday, August 29, confirming eight active cases within the facility. Six of the active cases were reported to be asymptomatic.

Homesteader Lodge went into a self-imposed outbreak status on August 22nd, after one active case of COVID-19 was discovered. North Peace Housing Foundation says testing of all residents and staff began on August 23rd.

COVID-19 test results at Homesteader Lodge, located in the Villiage of Hines Creek, came back on Saturday, August 29, confirming eight active cases within the facility. Six of the active cases were reported to be asymptomatic.

One resident who passed away on August 23rd also tested positive for COVID-19, though North Peace Housing Foundation says the cause of death is unknown as of Monday. One staff member of the foundation has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been self-isolating since August 17th. One additional staff member is currently in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

North Peace Housing will be isolating all residents of Homesteader Lodge for 14 days. Until further notice, only designated family and support visits will be scheduled, in advance, and inside the building, if a resident wishes to have a visitor. Each request for a scheduled visit will be managed on a case by case basis and will be evaluated following Public Health guidance.

While in outbreak status, NPHF says staff will be restricted to working in a single building and must wear a mask while working in facility common areas or while within six feet of another staff member or resident. Residents will be screened for symptoms twice daily.

Hairdressing services are not permitted to residents while in outbreak status. Cleaning and disinfection will continue to be performed at least once per day on all low touch surfaces. Gifts will also no longer be accepted.