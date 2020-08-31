Police looking for two people believed to be involved in an assault (Supplied, RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP is looking to the public to help them track down a pair of suspects believed to be involved in a random assault.

Police say the alleged assault took place in the early morning hours of August 15th, they add they came across the 53-year-old victim while patrolling the downtown area. Police believe the assault occurred in front of the Sawmill restaurant and resulted in the victim requiring medical treatment for his injuries.

The male and female suspects are not believed to be known to the victim. The male suspect is described as having a large muscular build, with short hair and numerous tattoos. The female suspect is described as slim with red or blonde hair. Police add the suspects may have left the scene in a white & blue taxi.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.