Two people are facing a variety of weapons and drug charges following a seizure from a Grande Prairie hotel room.

After a five-week investigation, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the unnamed hotel on August 7th.

Authorities say as a result of the search, they seized 12 grams of cocaine, five grams of fentanyl, 72 blots of LSD, MDMA, and 230 fake Xanax tablets. Police say they also seized a 20 gauge semi-automatic shotgun and a .357 magnum revolver.

Subsequently, 27-year-old Taylor Lawrence and 24-year-old Paige Lock are both facing charges of weapons trafficking, and trafficking cocaine.