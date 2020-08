Starting September 1st, contractors will begin base paving 162 Avenue from west of 102 Street to Range Road 63 in Clairmont (County of Grande Prairie)

Drivers can expect speed and lane reductions, and are asked to be extremely careful when heading through the area. Construction should be done by early October.