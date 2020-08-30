The Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning could see frost Monday morning. Environment Canada has issued an advisory for the region, noting patchy frost is expected.

“Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas… Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.