The City of Grande Prairie has officially unveiled two newly installed “Welcome” signs at the north and west entrance features. The new north entrance feature is located south of 132 Avenue on Highway 43, with the new west entrance feature at the southeast corner of Highway 43 and Range Road 71.

The City says the new signs have been designed and installed to reflect the growing and diverse nature of the community. The signs also still prominently feature the outline of a swan, for which Grande Prairie received its nickname.

In 2019, a multi-stage public engagement project was completed to ensure the signs were representative of our community. Residents were asked to share ideas about what Grande Prairie means to them, what they love about the community, and what features they would like to see in the new signs.

A total of $150,000 was allocated from the City’s capital budget to complete both entrance signs, as well as for an update to the pre-existing welcome sign leading into the downtown core from 99 Avenue.