AHS officials say no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the city of Grande Prairie in the last 24 hours. Three cases are being considered to have completely recovered.

Alberta Health Services says three of the City of Grande Prairie’s COVID-19 cases have recovered. That leaves it with 24 active cases, 52 recovered, and two deaths as of August 27th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one new active case has been confirmed, making 15 across the municipality. The County also has 29 confirmed recoveries.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Northern Sunrise County is now COVID-19 free, confirming its last two cases of COVID-19 to have recovered. The Municipal District of Peace also confirmed one recovered case, leaving it with one active case remaining, and 11 confirmed recoveries.

One new active case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Municipal District of Greenview, making for four active cases, seven recoveries, and one fatality. Big Lakes County and Clear Hills County also both recorded one new active case each, leaving them with one and 14 active, as well as 43 and 25 recoveries respectively.

Across the province, 158 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed out of nearly 11,000 tests completed by the end of Thursday. In Alberta, there are currently 1,185 active cases and 12,054 confirmed recoveries. A total of 44 people remain hospitalized, seven of whom are currently in intensive care. No additional deaths were recorded Thursday.