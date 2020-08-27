Grande Prairie — Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin is calling the selection of Erin O’Toole as the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada a cause for optimism in the Peace Country and throughout Alberta. He says O’Toole understands why Westerners are reportedly feeling alienated in Canada, and is making it a priority to help restore a sense of national unity.

“He understands that Albertans and Peace Country residents want to get back to work and feel they are blockaded with overregulation from the Liberal government that tells them they have no place in Canada’s future.”

“That’s why on day one,” he continues, Mr. O’Toole set out to address the serious national unity concerns Canada faces with Justin Trudeau. He believes that Western alienation is so significant that we do not have a day to spare in fixing the fissures harming our nation.”

Warkentin adds he feels O’Toole represents a strong, unifying presence in Canadian politics.

“I trust that all Canadians will see that his leadership brings a renewed focus on providing solutions to the struggles and concerns of all Canadians, including those in the Peace Country and Alberta,” he says.

O’Toole first threw his hat into the ring for Conservative leadership in 2016. He ultimately finished third in the race behind Maxime Bernier and former opposition leader Andrew Scheer. Prior to bidding for party leadership, O’Toole served as parliamentary secretary to then-Minister of Trade Ed Fast under former Prime Minister Steven Harper, before eventually being promoted to Veterans Affairs Minister in January 2015.