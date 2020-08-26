An Edmonton man is facing charges after Grande Prairie RCMP says a loaded gun and other weapons were found in his vehicle. Police report he was pulled over on the east side of the city on August 19th for a stolen licence plate.

It’s alleged that after the 28-year-old was arrested, the vehicle was searched, turning up the loaded firearm, numerous edged weapons, and brass knuckles. All were reportedly within reach of the driver.

The suspect remains in custody with a court date in September to answer to 24 charges. They include unauthorized possession of a firearm, tampering with a firearm serial number, carrying concealed weapons, possessing weapons contrary to court orders, and possession of property obtained by crime.