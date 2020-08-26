Police have expanded the search area for a teen missing from the Gift Lake Metis Settlement/Whitefish Lake First Nations/Atikameg area. High Prairie RCMP says further investigation has indicated 15-year-old Sierra Auger may frequent the Falher and Peace River areas.

Sierra was last seen July 20th and police are concerned for her wellbeing. She is described as Indigenous, 5’3″, 143 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.