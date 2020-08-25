The City of Grande Prairie is repaving the bridges over the Bear Creek on 108 Street (Google Maps)

Delays are expected on the old bypass as the City of Grande Prairie repaves the bridges over the Bear Creek. Work began Monday in both the north and southbound lanes.

Crews will be milling and repaving the bridge decks, and going concrete repairs and guardrail work. In the meantime, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction.

Construction should be done by mid-September.