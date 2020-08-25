Non-medical masks are encouraged to be worn on a voluntary basis when it is difficult to maintain physical distance of two metres (MaskTogether.ca)

City and County of Grande Prairie residents are being encouraged to wear non-medical face masks when appropriate. The two municipalities have teamed up to launch an education campaign about the voluntary use of masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Local businesses can choose to display educational posters as part of the campaign. It’s based on information from Alberta Health that suggests face coverings are useful in preventing the spread of COVID-19, combined with physical distancing, self-isolating when sick, and frequent hand sanitizing and washing, especially when physical distancing is difficult.

Other than private businesses who choose to mandate mask use, mask use will be required on Grande Prairie Transit buses starting in September. City of Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given says the goal is to increase access to information from health authorities.

“With rising cases in the region, and thousands of students about to go back to school, it is important for us all to take collective steps to protect one another and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

County Reeve Leanne Beaupre adds it’s important for people to understand how to properly wear a mask to ensure it is effective.

“There are many retail stores in the region already requiring people to wear a mask when entering the stores, so it is important people understand how to do it properly, otherwise the mask isn’t going to help.”

Businesses wanting to get involved can contact ecdevinfo@cityofgp.com to arrange for poster pickup or dropoff. Later this week, people will be able to print them off from MaskTogether.ca.

As of August 23rd, there are 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, along with 42 recoveries and two deaths recorded. In the county, there are 15 active cases and 28 recovered.