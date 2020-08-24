Tenell Kaskamin (17) was last seen on August 22, 2020. RCMP are seeking public assistance and any information on their whereabouts.

Grande Prairie RCMP has asked for the public’s help finding a missing teen. 17-year-old Tenell Kaskamin was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on August 22nd.

Tenell is described as 5’4″ and roughly 114 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. There is concern for Tenell’s well being and police would like to locate and speak with them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP, local police, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.