A second fatality related to COVID-19 has been recorded in the City of Grande Prairie. He was a man in his 70s not living in a continuing care home. According to AHS, the death was tied to an outbreak at Signature Supports Services.

Over the weekend, four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as one recovery. That leaves 26 active cases, 43 confirmed recoveries and two fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie saw five new cases and five recoveries recorded between Friday and Sunday. AHS says the County maintains 15 active cases of COVID-19 and has 28 recoveries.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Clear Hills County and the County of Northern Lights both confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, while the County of Northern Lights also recorded two recoveries. The updated numbers for the regions, respectively, are five active cases and 24 recoveries, and nine active cases with seven recoveries.

Northern Sunrise County has one new case, giving it two active and four recoveries. Big Lakes County is now COVID-19 free, reporting the last case in the municipality to have recovered over the weekend.

Across the AHS North zone, active case numbers jumped by 23 cases to 133 over the weekend. There have been 648 recoveries and 27 deaths to date.

Across Alberta, 83 new active cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday, 106 on Saturday, and 69 on Sunday. The province now has 1,172 active cases, and 11,600 confirmed recoveries. A total of 45 people remain in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care. Just shy of 29,000 tests were completed over the weekend.

More and more cases of COVID-19 in Alberta are being linked to gatherings. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says events like weddings, funerals, family reunions, prayer meetings, and friends getting together are partly to blame, and family gatherings in particular.

“We are hardwired to want to be together. However, when organized by even the most well-meaning family members, it can be challenging to maintain physical distance.”

To date, the prayer gathering in Deadwood has been linked to seven active and 10 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.