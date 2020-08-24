Grande Prairie hockey legend Terry Bangen has been inducted into the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame. Coming from humble beginnings of a flooded backyard and frozen ponds, Bangen has spent the last 26 years coaching young athletes both on and off the ice.

The festivities at his induction into the hall of fame on August 21st were unusual compared to previous years, as much of the ceremony was hosted through an online broadcast. Smaller festivities did, however, take place in person at the GK Sound Warehouse in Kamloops, B.C. for inductees and their families to attend.

According to Grande Prairie Hockey Legends, First coaching at the age of 24, Bangen’s career has seen him behind the bench and in the front office for college, university, and major junior hockey, and reaching as high as the NHL.

Bangen served as Assistant Coach with the Kamloops Blazers and is credited with leading the team to three WHL Championship victories in 1992, 1994 and 1995, as well as three Memorial Cup Championships in the same years. Following that, he left the Blazers to serve as Assistant Coach with the Vancouver Canucks from 1996 to 1998.

Also in 1996 and 1998, Bangen was on the coaching staff of Canada’s National Junior Team. Jumping over to Hockey Canada from 2000 to 2005, he worked a variety of roles, including as Manager of the High Performance Program, as well as having a hand in the National Coaching Certification Program.

From 2014 to 2017, Bangen returned to his roots with the Kamloops Blazers prior to the conclusion of his career as Assistant Coach with the ECHL’s Worcester Railers. Bangen was officially inducted into the Grande Prairie Hockey Legends in 2008.