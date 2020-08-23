The former Weyerhaeuser pulp mill south of Grande Prairie is now owned by International Paper, JV Driver

The International Paper wood room building caught fire on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3:30 p.m. the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service Dunes and Clairmont Stations responded to the reported structure fire.

The regional fire service assisted International Paper personnel with an equipment fire, a fire on top of a wood chip pile, and several outdoor spot fires. Additional support was also sent from the Grovedale, Wembley, and Sexsmith Fire Departments to help control the situation.

Officials say the fire allegedly started in the paper’s wood room equipment and spread through a chip blower system to a chip pile. Due to high winds, embers that were blown off the pile started several additional smaller fires in the surrounding area.

No personnel were reported to have been injured as a result of the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.