A man missing from Fort St. John could be in the Clairmont area. The RCMP says 45-year-old Eugene Kane was last seen on August 20th in Fort St. John, but it’s believed he may be in the Peace Country, as he also has a residence in Clairmont.

Kane is described as 5’7″, weighing around 180 pounds with short, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. It’s believed he is driving a 2015 black Ford F150 with the Alberta licence plate BFV5703.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.