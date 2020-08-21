Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch over the Grande Prairie area, extending north to Peace River. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong gusts of wind, large hail and heavy rainfall. The watch area is en effect over Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge and Valleyview; as well as extending north to Fairview, High Prairie and Peace River.

Environment Canada says the storm watch will extend into the late afternoon and evening. Residents are being warned to take cover if conditions turn hazardous.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury, Strong winds can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.